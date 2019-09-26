Watch again

LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County leaders still face tough budget decisions to ease pressure from the county's rising jail inmate costs. Lyon County does not have its own jail. When Kentucky State Police troopers make drug arrests in Lyon County, they have to pay nearby counties to house those inmates. Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says it's starting to add up.

"This can't be the new normal. We can't sustain this," White says. "There's going to have to be changes in the amount of time the Kentucky State Police is spending and the drug enforcement groups are spending in Lyon County."

White says the budget cuts, brought on by housing inmates elsewhere, mean they can't hire a new sheriff's deputy. Lee Jones Park, which is maintained by the county, will also see the effects of the budget cuts. White says they won't be able to make any more improvements to the park, and they'll have to cut back on regular park maintenance.

"I'm looking at making another $60,000 to $70,000 in cuts, to the point where we can't take care of things like we used too," said White. "The people pay taxes in order to get services, that's what we're cutting into."

White says he's working to keep that burden off of the taxpayers.

"They're taxed enough. I don't want to have to increase their taxes without a fight, and that looks like what's going to happen here," said White.

He plans on talking with state lawmakers to find a solution. On Wednesday, the Caldwell County jailer sent a letter to Lyon County leaders. The letter says the Caldwell County Jail will stop housing Lyon County inmates starting Oct. 1 due to overcrowding.