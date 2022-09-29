The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works has voted to approve President Joe Biden's nomination of Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White to the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors. White's nomination will next be considered by the full Senate.
Biden announced White's nomination in June, and the Senate approval process kicked off on Sept. 7, when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced White before the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety. McConnell recommended White to Biden for the position.
McConnell released a statement Thursday celebrating the Environment and Public Works Committee's decision to advance White's nomination for consideration by the full Senate.
“With today’s vote, the Senate moved one step closer to placing my friend Judge Wade White on the TVA Board of Directors and finally adding a Kentuckian’s voice to an organization with significant influence over Kentuckians’ lives,” McConnell said. “The 215,000 Kentucky households that rely on TVA for their everyday power needs deserve a representative who understands the importance of affordable, reliable power. As proven by his successful tenure as Lyon County Judge-Executive, Wade is just that leader. I look forward to the full Senate approving this highly qualified nominee and adding a commonsense, Kentucky perspective to the TVA Board.”
White has served as Lyon County judge executive since 2010. He announced last year that he will not seek a fourth term as judge executive.