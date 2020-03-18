LYON COUNTY, KY — Sidewalks, benches, and restaurants were empty, with a few cars spotted in drive-thru lanes at pharmacies and some restaurants in Lyon County on Wednesday.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lyon County had the small town of Eddyville looking almost like a ghost town.
"It's quite all over town," says Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White.
White learned Tuesday evening that a 69-year-old Lyon County man tested positive for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, only one person who came in contact with the infected man is in isolation. That person is showing mild symptoms and is being monitored.
The judge executive says the man contracted the virus while he was traveling out of the state. White did not say specifically where the man had traveled.
White and his team immediately put a plan together once they heard about the confirmed case. They closed public access to the courthouse, and are even limiting in-person contact at the dump by putting a money box out so people can pay to dump their trash without coming into contact with the attendant.
"We want you to stay in. We want this to go over quickly, because we've got to get back to business," says White.
White says it's not just a health battle, but an economic battle, too.
"I'm really worried about our small businesses. Large business, they might get bailed out, but our local people who cut hair, have restaurants, this is going to be very tough on them," says White.
The identity of the man infected is still unknown. Local 6 reached out to the Lyon County Health Department for more information about the COVID-19 case, but never heard back from them. Local 6 also reached out to local hospitals to see if the person was treated there, but we have not heard back from them either.
White says the person infected is at home recovering and doing well.