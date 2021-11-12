LYON COUNTY, KY – A Lyon County man has died following a fatal collision on U.S. 62 Friday afternoon.
At 2:35 p.m. the Lyon County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 near Hopewell Road.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan pickup truck, driven by 48-year-old Billy Colley of Mayfield was westbound on U.S. 62 when his vehicle left his lane of travel and crossed into the eastbound lane of U.S. 62.
A 2014 Ford SUV, driven by 76-year-old Elizabeth A. Aldridge of Kuttawa was heading eastbound on U.S. 62 when the truck started drifting into the eastbound lane. Aldridge was unable to swerve out of the way of Colley's vehicle and a head-on collision occurred.
Colley was transported by Livingston County EMS to Baptist Health in Paducah. He was later transported to a Nashville area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Aldridge was attended by Caldwell County EMS and air-lifted from the scene to an Evansville area hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The passenger in Aldrige's car was 81-year-old Thomas Aldridge of Kuttawa. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, all car occupants were wearing seat belts when the collision occurred.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lyon County EMS, Kuttawa Fire Department, Caldwell County EMS, Livingston County EMS, Air Evac, the Lyon County Coroner’s Office, the State Highway Department, and Stinnett’s Wrecker Service.