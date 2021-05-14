PADUCAH — A federal grand jury has indicted a Lyon County, Kentucky, man on charges of child pornography possession.
The US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky announced the indictment Friday.
Prosecutors say 63-year-old Kenneth Swartz of Eddyville was indicted Tuesday in federal court in Paducah. He's charge with being a felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to the child porn charge.
The US Attorney's Office says the Eddyville Police Department began investigating Swartz last year, after law enforcement officials received a complaint accusing him of trying to take pictures of a child while shopping at a local store on May 28, 2020.
Prosecutors say Eddyville police reviewed store security video from that day, and were able to carry out a search warrant at his home on May 29 — seizing multiple cellphones and a shotgun found inside. Officers carried out another search warrant at Swartz's home on June 24, 2020, seizing another phone prosecutors say Swartz had hidden under a sink.
The Paducah Police Department Digital Forensics Unit's investigated the images and other data on the cell phones seized in Eddyville, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations analyzed that data as well. Prosecutors claim those investigations uncovered more than 200 images of child pornography. Swartz was arrested in April of this year.
Swartz is a registered sex offender, with previous state convictions including first-degree sexual abuse in Bath County in 1998, child pornography possession in Fayette County in 2010 and failure to register as a sex offender in Lyon County in 2016.
Because of those convictions, Swartz faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if he is convicted in the Eddyville case. Prosecutors say he faces up to 20 years on the child porn charge and up to 10 on the firearm charge.
Swartz is scheduled to be arraigned on May 27 before Magistrate Judge Lanny King.