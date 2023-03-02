LYON COUNTY, KY — A 12-year-old student at Lyon County Middle School was detained this week after the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to shoot another student at the school.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says deputies began investigating the threat allegation around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. When the school entered school grounds, a deputy detained the student.
Deputies interviewed multiple students and reviewed school surveillance video, the sheriff's office says in a news release about the investigation. Investigators believe the threats were made last week during school.
The student was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening on Tuesday and lodged in the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center pending juvenile court proceedings in Lyon County, the sheriff's office says.
Threats made by students have been an issue in Lyon County Schools recently, with three incidents reported in January.