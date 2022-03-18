LEXINGTON, KY — The Murray High Tigers and Lyon County Lyons were both knocked out of the boys’ state basketball tournament Friday night.
This is Murray's first trip back to Lexington since 2016, and Lyon County's since 1951.
Fans are understandably upset to not be moving on further, but the fan support Friday has just been awesome to watch.
Murray High lost to Warren Central High School 54 to 48 Friday night, with Murray looking like the better team for most of the game. They were up three points at halftime. It really all came down to that fourth quarter, when they couldn't hang on any longer. The loss comes after Murray defeated Henry Clay 57-53 Thursday.
Lyon County fell earlier in the evening to Covington Catholic High School, the No. 1 team in the state. The final score was 59 to 57. This, after Lyon's 82-65 win against John Hardin Thursday.
I spoke to two Lyon County fans about what it was like to watch their team make it to this tournament after 71 years.
"We've got a senior on the team. Both of us do, so it's been a bittersweet year. Been great to watch. It means a lot to the community, been a long time since we've been here, and a lot of firsts and lasts and just really bittersweet," Lyon County fan Dustin Whalin says.
Fellow Lyon County fan Bobby Shoulders says "Probably most of the county was here today! That school only has 250 students in the high school. There were way more parents here today from Lyon county than that."
Lyon County and Murray fans also shared their support for the teams on the Local 6 Facebook page today.
All in, it was a very good showing from the teams in the Local 6 area, with both teams making the elite eight.