LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County, Kentucky, says they are completely full for the day for administering COVID-19 vaccinations at Lee S. Jones park.
The Pennyrile Health Department is administering the vaccines to people aged 70 and older in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon, and Livingston counties Wednesday. The plan is to distribute the vaccines on a first come, first served basis.
You didn't have to make an appointment beforehand and it's free to get the vaccine.
Local 6's Thomas Capps says over 200 people over the age of 70 showed up in Lyon county to get vaccinated. He says people started lining up around 6:30 Wednesday morning and the gates are now closed.
The Pennyrile Health Department is using doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Grace Donaldson, who handles community outreach and health education for the health department, says when you go to your local health center to get vaccinated, you need to stay in the car until a health department worker comes to get you. You'll be asked to fill out a small amount of paperwork, and will then be able to get your vaccine.
Wednesday's vaccination distribution is available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until full, in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon and Livingston counties, and on Thursday in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, and Trigg counties.
