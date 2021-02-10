Weather Alert

...Prolonged icing event expected Today through Thursday... .Significant ice accumulations are expected to produce treacherous, potentially life-threatening travel conditions through Thursday morning. While ice accumulations are expected to be higher over parts of West Kentucky, the southern tip of Illinois, and the Delta region of Southeast Missouri, dangerous road conditions are anticipated across the entire Quad State. Layering of sleet on top of freezing rain will heighten hazardous travel conditions. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of two tenths to almost a half inch is possible, with the highest amounts along the southern portions of the Western Kentucky Pennyrile and Jackson Purchase areas. Some sleet is possible as well. * WHERE...Along and south of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri, northeastward to Henderson, Kentucky, then eastward to Owensboro, Kentucky. * WHEN...Ongoing until 6 PM CST Thursday with most of the precipitation occurring Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Expect dangerous and potentially life-threatening road conditions. Cold temperatures will keep surfaces frozen long after precipitation ends. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Some tree damage and power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged as roads are likely to be treacherous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&