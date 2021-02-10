LYON COUNTY, KY — Winter weather that moved through the area Tuesday night left roads slick and caused several crashes Wednesday morning in Lyon County. Now, more winter weather is moving through Wednesday night.
"After dark, you might be in for a day or two," says Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White.
White says road crews spent all Wednesday salting and treating roads. They are expected to be back out late Wednesday and early Thursday morning treating interstates and main roads. Not all roads will be treated, though.
"A lot of the back roads probably won't be salted again. We'll just have to wait and see what's going on," says White.
Lyon County and other counties south of Paducah are expected to see more ice accumulation, which means a greater chance of power outages. Power companies are on standby to respond to any potential outages.
People who live and work in Lyon County are preparing for winter weather, too. People flocked to the grocery store Tuesday and Wednesday to get the essentials.
"Bread, milk, eggs, and propane," says Eddyville Food Giant Manager Mike Oliver.
Oliver says people who are coming into his store are talking about the 2009 ice storm, and hoping this winter weather is nothing like that.
"The ice warning, the ice storm warning, a lot of people came in once they sent that out," says Oliver.
While power outages are possible, they're expected to be minimal and taken care of quickly. This system is not forecast to be like the 2009 ice storm.
"You've got utility's that have removed a lot of trees that used to fall on these power lines, so a lot of that is cleared away and there's less chance of power lines going down," says White.
White says if your power does go out, you need to call your power provider. If you come across a downed tree limb on a county road, White is advising people who live in Lyon County to call 911, so the road crew can be dispatched to clear it.