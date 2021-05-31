LYON COUNTY, KY — A crowd of about 100 people observed Memorial Day at a ceremony in Lyon County Monday.
The event was held at the Eddyville City Park across from the Lyon County Judicial Building.
Most people were mask-less, and it was one of the largest community events held there since vaccines became widely available.
A few dozen flags across the courtyard bear the names of family and friends of Lyon County service members, some of whom paid the ultimate price.
Each year, Vietnam War veteran Jerry Hoth sits in the front row for the ceremony.
"I had two classmates that were killed there," Hoth said. "I had my cousin wounded there. And two of us came home without a scratch, but a lot of guilt, so we never forget these days."
People from all branches of the military attended to pay their respects.
Lyon County American Legion Post 68 held the ceremony. Many of its members are from wars more than 60 years ago.
Some say traditions like this will be lost if the younger generation doesn't step in.
"A lot of young guys, they don't want to participate," said Korean War Veteran Bill Hardesty. "Sure would be nice to see some of them come back."
The flags, which are Flags of Honor, will be flown from Memorial Day until July 4.