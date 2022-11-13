LYON COUNTY, KY — If you have been the victim of extortion on social media, contact your local law enforcement.
A Lyon County resident reported being the victim of a scam and extortion complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a Lyon County Sheriff's office release.
The investigation revealed the resident accepted an invite to be a person’s friend on a social media account. The invite was apparently from a bad actor, who then scammed the resident into providing them money in exchange for not revealing photoshopped personal photos of the resident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Lyon County citizens can obtain information on how to avoid being targeted and avoid being a victim of these types of incidents by visiting the Sheriff’s Office at 500 W Dale Ave. Suite 100 in Eddyville.