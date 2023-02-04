KUTTAWA, KY- The Lyon County Sheriff's office and Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a 2022 bank robbery in Bowling Green. Law enforcement arrested 45-year old Christopher L. Trice Wednesday afternoon.
Trice, originally from Fulton, was arrested following an investigation at two Kuttawa businesses involving suspicious persons complaints.
Multiple items relating to the bank robbery were taken as evidence, including the vehicle which is believed to have been used in the crime as well as other items believed to connect Trice to the robbery.
Trice was taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing by the Bowling Green Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Eddyville Police Department.