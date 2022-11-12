LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office has received multiple reports of mailbox vandalism throughout the county, with the most damage occurring in the south end of the area.
If you experienced this, please email the Sheriff's Office at LyCoSheriff@lyonsheriff.com. Be sure to include your name, address, phone number and what date your found the damage.
If replacing your mailbox, please keep a copy of all receipts for the investigative file so the office can assist with repayment when the offender(s) is identified.