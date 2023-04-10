LYON COUNTY, KY — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office warned community members in a Monday release about a circulating email scam that's attempting to steal their private information.
According to the release, cybercriminals are targeting people with a fake McAfee antivirus email. The email reportedly tells people they have a virus on their computer and asks the user for permission to remotely access the computer to repair damage done by the virus.
Instead, the criminal uses the remote access to steal sensitive personal information, like credit card details, banking information, birth dates, and social security numbers.
The sheriff's office asks anyone who receives one of these emails to forward it to spam@mcafee.com.