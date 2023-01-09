LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb.
The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release Monday.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into the threat began around noon Friday, with a deputy conducting multiple interviews.
On Friday, the deputy detained the 16-year-old boy accused of making the bomb threat.
After he was charged, the teen was taken to the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into the threat is ongoing.