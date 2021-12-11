LYON COUNTY, KY – The Office of the Lyon County Judge Executive has provided an update on storm damage via Facebook.
According to the judge executives office, volunteers are out clearing roads with heavy equipment, but many remain blocked.
One road currently closed is KY 93 South between Barrett Road and Eddy Creek Marina. According to the judge executives office, crews are on there way to remove a downed power line.
The Lyon Convention Center is available for shelter.
There are reports of major damage to the area. The judge executives office says there remains "lots to do."