LYON COUNTY, KY — Both westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked near mile marker 41 due to a truck fire, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports.
According to a Wednesday release, the truck's brakes likely overheated and caused the truck to catch fire.
Crews expect the lanes to reopen around 12:30 p.m., the release explains.
In the meantime, drivers can detour by taking Interstate 69 north at Exit 42, following U.S. 62 west through Eddyville, then returning to I-24 at Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40.