LYON COUNTY, KY — A Lyon County woman arrested last year after multiple malnourished horses were seized from her property pleaded guilty Wednesday to 16 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
The woman, 51-year-old Sara L. Kelly, was in Lyon County District Court Wednesday morning for a pretrial conference. But, a trial won't be necessary after the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says Kelly entered her plea.
The sheriff's office says Kelly will be sentenced to 12 months in jail and a $1,600 fine. However, Kelly will serve 15 days of that sentence, and the balance will be probated for two years or until she pays $39,513.25 in restitution in full for the care of the horses seized from her property. That's if Kelly meet's the following conditions:
- She cannot commit or be charged with another crime.
- She must pay all fines and costs stemming from the court proceedings of her case.
- She must pay any and all jail fees.
- She must pay the full restitution amount, which the sheriff's office says covers the costs of veterinary care, feed and other expenses regarding the seized horses.
- She must forfeit all the animals that were seized, with the understanding that they can never be returned to her.
- She cannot own or possess a horse.
Kelly was arrested in March 2021, a week after 13 horses were rescued from her property. Responders had to bury three horses that had died on the property, the sheriff's office said at the time. When Lyon County deputies and rescuers with A&A Horse Haven initially went to Kelly's property, she was out of the state. Investigators said the animals were malnourished and dehydrated, and they'd been eating sticks off of trees to stay alive.
Announcing Kelly's guilty plea Wednesday, the sheriff's office recognized A&A Horse Haven, Williams Veterinary Clinic, the Eddyville Fire Department and the Lyon County Cooperative Extension Service for their assistance with the case.
Kelly's criminal case was prosecuted by Lyon County Attorney Lee Wilson.