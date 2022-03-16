LYON COUNTY, KY – Two individuals were arrested and one fugitive remains at large following a law enforcement pursuit Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy with the sheriff's office and a Kentucky State Trooper cleared the scene of a welfare check at a business on KY 93 South without locating the subject of the welfare check.
Minutes later, dispatch received another call saying multiple people had left the business and fled the area in a Ford pickup truck.
A deputy with the sheriff's office located the vehicle northbound on KY 93 South. He attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver turned into a residential driveway before driving through the yard of an adjacent property.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop at Hwy. 93 Min-Storage and the three occupants fled on foot into a wooded area.
The first suspect detained during the foot pursuit was 37-year-old Adam Norton of Kevil.
Norton is a wanted fugitive in Ohio County, Kentucky for bail jumping, persistent felony offender and multiple other charges.
During the chase, Norton tossed a backpack that was later recovered. The backpack was found to contain a handgun, meth, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Norton was additionally charged with fleeing/evading police (1st degree), trafficking meth (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and possession of fentanyl.
Law enforcement also determined Norton had committed residential burglary on Palisades Drive prior to running from police. He was additionally charged with burglary (2nd degree) for the incident.
Deputies then located 35-year-old Nikita Santollo of Paducah hiding under an abandoned mobile home off KY 93 South. She was a wanted fugitive on 4 active warrants in McCracken County and two active warrants in Graves County. She was wanted for drug possession, theft, failure to appear and bail jumping.
Santollo was additionally charged with fleeing/evading degree, 1st degree (vehicle) and 2nd degree (foot) and numerous drug offenses. She also has meth related charges pending in Lyon County.
The Lyon's County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for the third occupant of the vehicle, 23-year-old Skyyler Gore of Paducah. Gore has multiple warrants for her arrest. Law enforcement is not aware of Gore's whereabouts at this time.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Gore is described as a white female standing at 5 foot 5 inches. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.