CARBONDALE, IL — Macy's is closing its Carbondale, Illinois, location, a spokeswoman with the retail chain confirms.
Macy's Media Relations Director Carolyn Ng Cohen says the Macy's store in University Mall in Carbondale will close after a clearance sale that will begin this month. The clearance will run for about eight to 12 weeks.
Ng Cohen says the store employs about 40 people, and news of the closure has already been shared with them. She says regular, non-seasonal employees who were not able to be placed at other Macy's stores will be eligible for severance.
In an email to Local 6, the spokeswoman says "The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Carbondale community over the past 29 years." She says customers will still be able to shop at the Macy's store in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and through the retailer's website.