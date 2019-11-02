NEW YORK, NY— We are getting sneak peak at the set up for The 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
There are new balloons being added to the parade this year including Astronaut Snoopy, Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham, and Spongebob Squarepants and Gary. While, balloons like Smokey Bear and Ronald McDonald will be returning.
Performers for the 2019 parade include: Chicago, Chris young, The Black Eyed Peas, and Idina Menzel.
The parade airs live on NBC's Today Show at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. Central).
The parade has been a Thanksgiving tradition since 1924. Balloons were added to the lineup in 1927
See a full list of balloons and performers at Macy's website.