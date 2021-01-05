CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Employees of 45 Macy's department stores received word that they will close by mid-year. That number reportedly includes the Macy's in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Southeast Missourian reports that the Macy's at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau will close this spring. The store's last day has not been announced, but a Macy's spokesperson told the newspaper a clearance sale expected to run eight to 12 weeks will begin this month.
CNBC reports that the retailer's decision to close the 45 stores is part of a plan the company announced in February to shutter 125 locations by 2023. "As previously announced, Macy’s is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked A and B malls,” a spokeswoman told the business news channel in a statement. "To that end, we announced several store closures today that align to the guidance we provided in February 2020."
In February, multiple news outlets reported that Macy's would cut about 2,000 jobs as part of that plan, and shut down its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco. The company expects to save $1.5 billion by the end of 2022 from its cost cutting measures, CNN Business reported at the time.
Last year, the company said in addition to the store closures, it would expand its loyalty program, expand its lower-priced Macy's Backstage arm, develop four private label brands and overhaul its supply chain.