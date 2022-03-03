HOPKINS COUNTY, KY – The City of Madisonville has announced the 4th Fest and Praise in the Park is set to return to Madisonville City Parks during the 4th of July weekend.
The three-day event is free to attend and will feature two stages of entertainment, food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, a fireworks display each night and kids activities.
Headline concerts will perform on the mainstage. Those performers include The BB King Blues Experience featuring Claudette King, We The Kingdom, Big Daddy Weave, Craig Morgan, and Aaron Tippin. Additional performers on the main stage include C+C Music Factory, Tag Team, Darryl Van Lear, and Don Ready.
“We’re excited to announce this incredible lineup for our annual festival," Mayor Kevin Cotton said. "Last year was one of our biggest to date, and we certainly hope to continue that trend this year. Mark your calendars, save the dates, and we’ll see you in Madisonville, Kentucky, on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.”
In addition to the main stage, a second stage will include acts and artists with local roots.
Saturday’s lineup features the Purse Dive Divas, Rufus & Julia Trio, ZoCephus & FunkNasty, Soul N the Pocket, and the Boscoe France Band. Sunday’s lineup includes the Lifepoint Praise Band, WOF Praise Team, Dustin Scarbrough and The Least of These, and the Madisonville First Responders Praise Band. Finally, Monday’s lineup comprises Dakota Hayden, Whiskey Alibi, Ray Ligon, and the Cameron Tabor Band.
For updates and details for this year's festival, click here.