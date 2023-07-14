GILBERTSVILLE, KY — Popular mini golf attraction, Maggie’s Jungle Golf, has announced the death of their camel Ahab.
In a Facebook post Friday, Maggie’s Jungle Golf said their heart were broken by the loss of Ahab who passed away due to a stroke.
The announcement comes just 2 months after Oliver the Ostrich passed away back in May.
“We considered him the most loved guy here…We are so thankful for all the years that you as well as us got to love on him.”
Ahab was a celebrity for the community from his appearances in Eater and Christmas packages.
“We are hurting, yet very thankful for all the sweet memories.”
Members of the community have shared many photos and memories they’ve had over the years with Ahab in the comments of the post.
The jungle run will be closed for today due to the loss.