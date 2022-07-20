MURRAY, KY — Magician Jordan Allen will be delighting passerby's mingling at the downtown Murray farmer's market for the next two Saturdays, as he performs a free magic show.
He'll be performing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 23 and 30 at the Murray Farmer's Market, on the corner of 5th and Main St. The shows are free to watch, but donations are accepted!
Jordan says it's hard to remember exactly when he started doing magic, but he thinks it was around 5 or 6 years old. He held his first paid show at 10 years old and said he really hasn't looked back since.
Jordan said it's taken about three years to get this performance project in Murray going, and he's excited to be bringing free entertainment to Murray families.