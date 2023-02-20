DEFNE, TURKEY — A magnitude 6.4 aftershock has reportedly struck near the border of Syria and Turkey, according to a preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey.
This comes just one day after officials announced they were largely ending their search and recovery effort from the 7.8 magnitude quake that left over 46,000 dead.
Officials from the Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management urged residents on Twitter to avoid going into risky buildings or entering damaged structures.
The Associated Press reports the quake was followed up by a magnitude 5.8 tremor.
According to their article, the quakes caused some buildings in Syria to collapse and interrupted electricity and internet service, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Continuing coverage: Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake