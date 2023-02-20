DEFNE, TURKEY — A magnitude 6.4 aftershock has reportedly struck near the border of Syria and Turkey, according to a preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey.
This comes just one day after officials announced they were largely ending their search and recovery effort from the 7.8 magnitude quake that left over 46,000 dead.
Officials from the Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management urged residents on Twitter to avoid going into risky buildings or entering damaged structures.
With many structures in Turkey and Syria damaged by the previous quake, it's currently unclear how this quake will impact the region.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated