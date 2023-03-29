PADUCAH — People in our area are feeling the pain of the school shooting that claimed the lives of three children and three adults in Nashville. Not only has the Local 6 area experienced two school shootings, but Nashville also feels local to many of us.
In the case of a local children’s clothing store, Magpies Paducah, their original branch is in Nashville, just up the street from The Covenant School, where the shooting took place.
Some of the victims were customers of Magpies Nashville, and the Paducah location says customers are like their family. They are sending love and comfort to those impacted, and you can help them.
Magpies Paducah Owner Megan Falder says what happened in Nashville on Monday has shown her just how fragile each moment can be. She's close to the owner of Magpies Nashville, and she said they're like family.
Falder also knows that our community is no stranger to tragedies like this.
"Just like their community, this could have just as easily sadly been our own community, and why not, when we have the means, help out and spread some love and joy," she said.
After talking to Maggie, the Nashville owner, Falder wanted to help out, so she went to her social media accounts. She asked friends, family and anyone willing to write letters or even draw pictures for the Nashville police.
"I think a lot of times we forget to slow down to write and share our feelings with others, and sometimes the smallest words can mean the world to others," said Falder.
Megan has also ordered Warmies. For each one purchased at the Paducah store, another one will be sent to The Covenant School. They have not arrived to the store yet, but they are already sold out.
"There's a special kind of person that lives in western Kentucky and our surrounding states and this little circle of the world, that we love on each other independent of where they come from, and it’s evident in just an hour," she said.
Megan also said she currently has enough Warmies for two classrooms already on their way. That number is only growing. She has placed a reorder, and that too is almost sold out.
If you would like to write a letter to Nashville police, you can just drop if off at Magpies in Paducah. You can also send it by email to sales@magpiespaducah.com or send it to the store’s Facebook page. They say, however you send it, they will make sure it gets to them.