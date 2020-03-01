PADUCAH — Maiden Ally Cinema announced the hiring of a new Executive Director, Rebecca Madding.
The announcement was made on the organization's Facebook page.
Rebecca is a 2015 graduate from Murray State University with a Bachelor's Degree in English literature and is on track to graduate this spring from MSU with a Master's degree in Public Relations and Communications in May of 2020.
Maiden Alley says since 2014, Rebecca has been a faithful volunteer for the organization and has served as secretary for MAC's Board of Directors since 2017.
They also said skills such as public relations, marketing, and strategic communications as making her a good fit for the new position.
Maiden Ally Cinema says Rebecca will start her new position on March 2, 2020.