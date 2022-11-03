PADUCAH — The River's Edge International Film Festival is entering its 18th year of entertaining and educating Kentucky's creative city, but it's not all fun and games.
One documentary,"165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
The film won the Virtual Festival Favorite Award at the Louisville International Festival of Film this year and was selected to screen at the REIFF. It will be shown during Block A of opening night at the Maiden Alley Cinema on November 11.
Block A will host a number of other locally made films, including a hip-hop musical short made in Paducah, a supernatural outlaw short made in Hopkinsville, and a documentary on the Shawnee National Forest in Illinois.
165 Miles director, Jonathan Petramala, describes himself as a documentarian, independent storyteller, and traveler. You can follow his work on Youtube here, Facebook here, or Instagram here.
To purchase tickets for Block A of opening night, click here.
To learn more about the REIFF, click here or follow them on Facebook.