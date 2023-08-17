PADUCAH, KY — Cats and cinema meet when the annual Cat Video Fest rolls into town, and this year Maiden Alley Cinema in downtown Paducah is teaming up with The McGangsters, the cat rescue group.
Cat Video Fest is a compilation reel of the latest cat videos gathered from countless submissions, sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.
The event is an experience, only available in theaters, that raises money for cats in need through partnerships with cat organizations that best serve cats in the area.
This weekend, Maiden Alley Cinema is hosting Cat Video Fest, and for each ticket sold, $1 goes to support the McGangsters mission of helping cats in need.
The money raised will help The McGangsters care for the animals while trying to find them a place to call home.
The event will last from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20. Specific times and dates are listed below:
- 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at the Maiden Alley Cinema.
- 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at the Maiden Alley Cinema.
To buy tickets for Cat Video Fest, visit the Maiden Alley Cinema website.