Are you looking for a way to honor veterans in Kentucky? Honor Flight Bluegrass's Mail Call program offers the opportunity to send letters and notes to veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
The organization is asking for letters expressing gratitude to those veterans. The deadline for the current Mail Call program is Oct. 10.
"We cannot tell you how important it is that our Veterans feel and know the love all of you have for them, so if you have not sent your cards/letters in, please take time today to get them in the mail or drop them off," Honor Flight Bluegrass said in a Facebook post Wednesday reminding folks about the deadline.
To participate, write a letter or thank you note, or fill out a card, and address it to "An Honored Veteran" at 806 Cannons Lane, Louisville, KY 40207 no later than Sunday, Oct. 10.
For more information about the Mail Call program, visit Honor Flight Bluegrass' Facebook page. For more information about Honor Flight Bluegrass, visit honorflightbluegrass.org.