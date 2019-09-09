PADUCAH -- The main entrance to Noble Park off Park Avenue in Paducah will be temporarily closed.
The entrance will be closed Monday so that crews can replace a storm sewer. The project is expected to take about two days to complete.
The other three entrances to Noble Park will remain open.
Traffic will also be prevented from getting to the east side of the lake or the road in front of the tennis courts.
The playgrounds and tennis courts will be open, but you will need to park in other areas of the park and walk to them in order to use them.
More work is scheduled for late October for asphalt repairs to the road.