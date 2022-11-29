CADIZ, KY — Main Street in Cadiz, Kentucky, will be closed to traffic for several hours Sunday evening for the Cadiz-Trigg County Christmas Parade.
The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. KYTC District 1 says U.S. 68-Business/Main Street will be closed between Midway Street and Kentucky 139/South Road from about 4 p.m. to about 8 p.m.
People who regularly travel U.S. 68-Business through downtown Cadiz are advised to self-detour by using U.S. 68 and side streets.
More information about the Christmas parade can be found at the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.