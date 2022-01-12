PADUCAH – A Paducah man accused of assaulting a maintenance man at a local hotel is now being charged with murder after the victim passed away Tuesday afternoon.
34-year-old George Brown was arrested Thursday evening after Paducah police found the maintenance man unconscious in a hallway of the Deluxe Inn in Paducah.
The victim, 60-year-old Timmy Burton of Paducah, was transported to Baptist Health Paducah, where he eventually died from his injuries on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
According to the Paducah Police Department, both men had been long term residents at the Deluxe Inn, located on the 1200 block of Broadway.
Brown was initially charged with first-degree assault, but after Burton's passing the charge has been upgraded to murder.
According to the Paducah Police Department, an autopsy was scheduled for this morning at the Regional Crime Lab in Madisonville. The investigation is ongoing.