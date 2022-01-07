PADUCAH – One man is in jail and another is in critical condition after a Thursday evening assault at the Deluxe Inn in Paducah.
According to the Paducah Police Department, police were called to the hotel at 7:43 p.m. after a maintenance man was assaulted by a guest. Police found the victim unconscious in a hallway with multiple head injuries.
Officers learned the victim went to the room occupied by 34-year-old George Brown to speak with him, and Brown began assaulting the victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Brown, a Paducah resident, fled on foot, but was later located on McGuire Avenue and arrested.
Brown has been charged with first-degree assault and is being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail.