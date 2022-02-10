CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been disbanded after it was activated Tuesday to investigate a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau.
Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1:33 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived to the scene in the area of College and Frederick streets to find the body of 40-year-old Vincent Twiggs II of Cape Girardeau.
In an update about the case Thursday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says the major case squad had been disbanded after "establishing and investigating multiple leads" in the case.
The police department says it is still actively investigating the shooting, and officers encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 573-335-6621.
Information can also be shared using the anonymous call line at 573-339-6313 or by texting "CAPEPD” to 847411.