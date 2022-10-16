CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide that activated the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.
A homicide occurred near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 15. Nathan Hinojosa, a 22-year-old male from Cape Girardeau, died from gunshot wounds.
The Major Case Squad arrested Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau County, at 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Turner is charged with first degree murder, a Class A felony, and armed criminal action.