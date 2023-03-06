CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Officers with the Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad say one man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at Hotshots Bar and Grill that injured five people, and they're asking for the public's help in locating a second.
In a Sunday release, officers say 24-year-old Tyler Banks of Cape Girardeau is charged with Class D felony assault and felony armed criminal action in connection to the shooting. They say Banks is "at-large," and they're asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
One suspect — 43-year-old Ranell Robinson, also of Cape Girardeau — has already been detained in connection to the shooting, officers say.
Robinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, assault in the second degree, and felony armed criminal action.
A total of five people were injured in the shooting, which occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday. As of March 5, officers reported all were receiving treatment for their injuries.
In initial reports, officers said they believed the incident was a targeted shooting and there was no danger to the public.
According to the release, additional suspects and charges are expected in relation to this incident.
To report information about the shooting, call (573) 339-6660. To leave an anonymous tip, call (573) 339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.