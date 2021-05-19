FRANKFORT, KY — Claiming widespread vaccinations and an early reopening, a second major rating agency has published a positive economic outlook for Kentucky.
The Moody's Analytics report is the latest in positive economic news highlighting the commonwealth's exit from the pandemic.
The report notes:
- Mass vaccinations will be the driving force behind a sustained recovery in consumer services
- The state’s recovery has benefited from earlier reopening efforts and increased demand for manufactured goods over services
- That Kentucky’s “manufacturing industry has outperformed the nation’s” since an initial downturn nationally last year
- Payroll employment surged in the first quarter and is now 4.9% below its pre-pandemic level, which is slightly better than the national average.
“Consumer industries are ripe for a rebound as mass vaccinations pave the way for increased local spending in the second half of 2021,” according to the Moody’s analysis.
Gov. Andy Beshear says two major rating agencies, the U.S. Treasury Department, Site Selection magazine, and Kentucky's sale tax receipts are showing the commonwealth's economy is prepared to boom.
"Our economy is open, and we are announcing new, good-paying jobs every week," Beshear said. "We must seize this moment to create a better commonwealth with more opportunities for our people in every corner of Kentucky."
From the Moody’s report:
“Kentucky’s economy will improve after a modest pullback late last year. Mass vaccinations will be the driving force behind a sustained recovery in consumer services, while manufacturing will fare well once it gets past some near-term supply disruptions.”
“Kentucky’s economy lagged the U.S. prior to the pandemic, but the state’s recovery has benefited from earlier reopening efforts and increased demand for manufactured goods over services. Payroll employment surged in the first quarter and is now 4.9% below its pre-pandemic level, which is slightly better than the national average.”
“Manufacturing was one of the hardest hit industries during the initial downturn last year, with employment contracting as much as 18% compared with 11% nationally. Since then, KY’s manufacturing industry has outperformed the nation’s, with more than 80% of lost manufacturing jobs being recouped.”
The Governor also announced that year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition to the more than 2,700 jobs.
Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings improved the state’s financial outlook to stable, reflecting the commonwealth’s solid economic recovery. The state’s April sales tax receipts set an all-time monthly record at $486.5 million, as did vehicle usage tax receipts at over $64 million.
The governor's office also says Site Selection magazine’s annual Governor’s Cup rankings for 2020 positioned Kentucky at the top of the South Central region, and third nationally, for qualifying projects per capita.
The commonwealth also placed seventh overall in total projects, the highest of any state with a population under 5 million.
Even though most Kentucky businesses have been fully open for months, the state'e economy will be able to fully thrive when all businesses are able to fully reopen June 11.
On May 28, all indoor and outdoor events of any size and businesses of any capacity can increase to 75% capacity. Just two weeks later, the state’s emerging economy is set for liftoff as final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 end Friday, June 11.
The same day, the state will also eliminate the mask mandate for all Kentuckians with the exception of places where people are the most vulnerable.
The Governor said he was keeping some capacity limits and the mask mandate in place until June 11 in order to give 12 to 15-year-old Kentuckians enough time to receive both doses of the vaccine before all restrictions are lifted.
With the Moody’s report evidence of the importance of vaccinations allowing Kentucky to safely and sustainably reopen its economy, Gov. Beshear encouraged all of those eligible to get their shot of hope. As of Tuesday, 1,932,189 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the safe, effective vaccines.