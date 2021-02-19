CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says a major structure fire has caused significant damage to the Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau County.
The sheriff's office says they received a call about the fire around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Multiple fire and emergency personal responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.
Deputies say several horses were evacuated but some of the stabled horses died in the fire.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal was also called to the scene to investigate.