Many students returning to the Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale campus this week might have to wait before starting classes in person.
In an email to students and faculty, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said the recent rise in Covid cases lead to the university's decision to begin many classes virtually.
SIU students and staff were required to submit a Covid test before returning to campus. According to Chancellor Lane, three days of testing revealed a positivity rate of 2.5% of 1,487 employees and 6.3% of 847 students, for a total of 2,334 results as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Chancellor Lane added that the majority of classes will be virtual for just the first week of the semester to ensure all students and employees have been tested and receive results in a timely manner.