MAKANDA, IL -- Imagine opening the newspaper and finding out the whole reason you live somewhere is going to change in a big way.

That's what's happening to people in Makanda, Illinois. A communications tower owned by the railroad may completely change their view.

Makanda prides itself on its small town feel and relaxed atmosphere. Their historic board walk is a popular tourist destination and they want to keep it that way.

"People come here and take pictures, people love it. They always say, 'this is the coolest place I've been,'" said Debbie Dunn.

Dunn works at Rainmaker Art Studio. A proposed 185-foot communications tower owned by the Illinois Central Railroad Company has businesses like the studio worried.

"It's going to ruin the ambiance of the historical downtown Makanda. A lot of store owners are very upset about it," said Dunn.

Store owners include Brian Beverly.

"If the tower goes up in front of my store, I think I'm going to close up and move," said Beverly.

Part of the confusion is neighbors don't know exactly where the communications tower will be. They fear it will be on the cement platform right across from downtown.

"I would hope they could move it down the road where there’s less people," said Beverly.

The company put a legal notice in the paper seeking public comment. Neighbors said they couldn't get a hold of the company.

"We have a lot of questions that we want to ask these people and I think it all needs to be brought to the public," said Dunn.

Until they get those questions answered they plan to keep trying.