PADUCAH — The American Red Cross needs your help in 2023 and asks you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.
More than 850 people volunteer with the Red Cross Kentucky and southern Indiana chapter, according to a Red Cross release. This support enables the Red Cross to respond to more than 60,000 disasters each year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to patients in need.
Volunteers also help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to service members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world.
The news release lists these five benefits of resolving to volunteer in 2023:
- Meeting new people.
- Learning new skills.
- Being part of something larger.
- Making a difference in someone’s life.
- Staying active.
A few positions Red Cross says they need help filling are:
- Blood Donor Ambassadors, who engage with blood donors at blood drives by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information and supporting them through the recovery process at the refreshments table.
- Disaster Action Team Members, who sign up for on-call shifts as part of a team to help provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that your neighbors have access to resources for necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.
Training is free. To get started, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.