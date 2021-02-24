Facebook is removing the "Like" button for pages and focusing on the "Followers" to simplify the way people connect with their favorite pages.
This means, if you only "Like" WPSD-TV, and other pages, you may soon stop seeing our posts unless you "follow" us.
If you already "like" and "follow" WPSD-TV on Facebook, you have nothing to worry about.
Unlike Likes, Facebook says Followers of a page represent the people who can receive updates from the page.
To see if you're following us, go to our WPSD-TV Facebook fan page, click the three dots by the "Like" button and click on "Follow Settings."