PADUCAH — Vendors at Barbecue on the River are filling a lot of orders.
With lots of orders comes a lot garbage. The Paducah Public Works Department says there's a lot that goes into keeping the grounds clean.
They're calling on the public to do most of the work. About every 10 feet, visitors will pass a yellow trashcan.
If visitors will put trash in those cans instead of on the ground, Paducah Public Works says the weekend will run much more smoothly.
Crews want to avoid a lot of loose napkins, plates, and other garbage littering the ground.
Paducah Public Works Director Chris Yarber says his department's weekend will be busy working to prevent litter.
“With the different setup and the event not happening the past two years we expect a big crowd, but we really don't know what to expect and how the crowd will move,” Yarber says.
The new location has given them more area to cover. It's made every aspect of the job a little more difficult, even down to where they leave the trucks.
“It had been done a certain way for so many years. It was like clockwork. Everything was always the same. Trucks we're hidden. This year, we may have to make some adjustments,” says Yarber.
There will be a crew of about 30 people in neon yellow to take care of the garbage.
“Walking and picking up litter. As soon as a can is full, it will be removed, emptied and an empty can will be put in its place,” says Yarber.
Yarber says public works personnel are there to give visitors the best experience they can, but they need your help.
"When you see the individuals working to serve and service the event, pulling trashcans or electrical or whatever, please give them space so they can make the event better and keep it clean for your enjoyment,” Yarber says.
If nothing else, they ask that you do your part to keep the venue clean.
“It's going to be a, I think, a great event, but we do need assistance from the public. Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan,” says Yarber.
The ultimate goal is that the festival safe and welcoming for every visitor. The Paducah Public Works Department says it's confident its personnel can make that happen.
That's why workers will be available during all hours of the event.