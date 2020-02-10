Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH, KENTUCKY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM AFFECTING POPE AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES ...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH AFFECTING MASSAC...POPE...LIVINGSTON AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES .HEAVY RAINFALL THAT HAS FALLEN...ALONG WITH ANTICIPATED RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO CAUSE RISES ALL ALONG THE OHIO RIVER BASIN. A NEW FLOOD WARNING IS BEING ISSUED FOR SMITHLAND DAM ILLINOIS. A UPGRADED WARNING IS BEING ISSUED FOR PADUCAH KENTUCKY. SMITHLAND WILL GO ABOVE FLOOD STAGE ON THURSDAY WITH PADUCAH REACHING MODERATE STAGE ON FRIDAY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && ...FORECAST FLOODING INCREASED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 38.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. IT WILL CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 45.0 FEET BY TUESDAY...FEBRUARY 18TH. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE OHIO RIVER WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY EVENING... A MID WEEK WEATHER SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO PRODUCE WIDESPREAD RAIN ACROSS THE REGION. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ACROSS WEST KENTUCKY, EXTREME SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND EXTREME SOUTHEAST MISSOURI WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING. THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY SEE 1.5 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL, WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF A LINE FROM MAYFIELD KENTUCKY TO GREENVILLE. GIVEN THE SATURATED GROUND CONDITIONS DUE TO RAINFALL EARLIER IN THE WEEK, THIS MAY HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR PRODUCING SOME FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POORLY DRAINED LOCATIONS. THERE CONTINUES TO BE SOME UNCERTAINTY IN THE RAINFALL TOTALS, SO PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.