MARTIN, TN — Maleia Bigham, a sophomore performing arts major from Turtletown, Tennessee won the Miss UT Martin title at the 65 annual Miss University of Tennessee at Martin Scholarship Pageant.
Bigham will go on to compete at the statewide Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant in July 2024.
Bigham said winning Miss UT Martin was on her bucket list. "Not just going to Miss Tennessee Volunteer but being Miss UT Martin because I love my school so much."
Bigham is a member of the Skyhawk Dance Team and UTM Dace Ensemble. She also serves on the Student Government Association as a senator for the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
She says she wants to provide better opportunities for students and families in rural communities, and her focus in dance education has prepared her to begin student teaching this fall.
Bigham earned a $2,000 scholarship for winning and will represent the university for the next year at various events and activities. If she goes on to win Miss Tennessee Volunteer she will serve as the governor's spokesperson for character education and receive a $25,000 scholarship.
First runner up, Sloan Wiggs received a $750 scholarship and second runner up, Sierra Smith received a $500 scholarship.