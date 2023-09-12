Maleia Bigham (center), a sophomore fine and performing arts major from Turtletown, Tennessee, in Polk County, won the Miss UT Martin title during the 65th Miss University of Tennessee at Martin Scholarship Pageant, Sept. 10, in Watkins Auditorium. Bigham will next compete in the statewide Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant set for July 2024 at the Carl Perkins Center in Jackson. Pictured in the pageant court are (l, r): Sloan Wiggs, first runner-up; Bigham, the new titleholder; and Sierra Smith, second runner-up and selected Miss Congeniality.