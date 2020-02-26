UPDATE: The railroad gates at 146 West and Route 3 in Ware, Illinois have been repaired.
WARE, IL -- Malfunctioning railroad gates are causing traffic issues in Ware, Illinois.
The Union County Sheriff's Office say the railroad gates are malfunctioning at 146 West and Route 3. They are stuck in the down position
Deputies are out there and the railroad is working on fixing the gates.
There is no estimated time for when repairs will be completed.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes through Refuge Drive, Old Cape Road or State Forest Road.