PADUCAH — Lots of folks are wearing pink this month for breast cancer awareness. At Paducah City Hall on Thursday, the American Cancer Society declared National Real Men Wear Pink Day for our region.

Patti Pearson battled breast cancer for almost a year. "I feel like I lost a year of my life, because everything just centered around my cancer," Pearson said.

Thursday she found out that she is cancer free. She said she wouldn't be alive if she had skipped her yearly mammogram.

"The Real Men Wear Pink, the other campaigns, it all goes to reminding women to get those checks, not to put them off, or even let women know that this is available," Pearson said.

Dr. Daniel Howard, a breast cancer surgeon, said there is a 50% increase in the number of women who get mammograms in October because of awareness campaigns.

"It's been very effective," Howard said. "It encourages women to get their mammograms. It really brings awareness that every woman is at risk."

Howard said early detection through mammograms is key to saving lives. He said modern medicine has increased survival rates.

Paducah police officers are showing support for breast cancer awareness by wearing pink pins on their collars to support the women fighting the disease.

Officer Tyson Riley's mother is fighting breast cancer. He encouraged the officers to wear the pins to support his mother and the other women in the fight.

"We need to be standing behind everybody in our community," Riley said. "And we need to stand behind our mothers, daughters or grandmothers or any woman in your life. You need to stand behind them."

Pearson said as a breast cancer survivor she will spread awareness and cherish every day of her life.

Howard said women in their 40s and older should get routine mammograms. But if breast cancer runs in your family, you should get them earlier.